Tahira Kashyap Feels 'grateful For Love' As Her Book Gets Sold Out Online

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's upcoming book, 'The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman', has generated a lot of intrigues among people. The filmmaker recently informed fans that her book has been completely sold out on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The actress shared a happy picture on social media while posing with the book and thanked the people for their love that they bestowed upon the book.

In the caption, Tahira expressed her astonishment over the fact that the book got sold out on the e-commerce platform and she could not believe the amount of love and appreciation people showed towards her thoughts while purchasing the book. She captioned the book and wrote that in the morning she got up to the lovely news from her publisher Chiki Sarkar that the book has sold out on Flipkart. She further wrote that she is grateful for all the love that people have given the book and her.

Tahira’s completed her fourth book during the coronavirus lockdown. Leading up to the launch of her book, she shared three commandments of being a woman on her Instagram which met with a lot of laughs and appreciation from her peers and her followers. The book, which has a funny, witty, and humorous undertone to it, entails her journey and experiences. The book was made available for all the readers from October 17 on Flipkart.

The book '12 Commandments of being a Woman' has some interesting anecdotes of the filmmaker from her childhood days and about her battle with cancer. Tahira who is known to be for her outspoken and humorous mannerism seems to have joined the league of women writers who are hailed for their fearlessness and breaking the glass ceilings with their extraordinary work. Apart from the people, the few signed copies of the book which were sent to some of her close friends also gave their rave reviews. Ekta Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Varun Dhawan, Badshah, and many more were the ones who poured in their love for the book and even thanked Tahira for penning her thoughts in such a witty manner.

(Image credit: Tahira Kashyap/ Instagram)

