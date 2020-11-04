Steven Moffat Reveals The Original Draft Of 'Doctor Who's' Legendary Episode 'Blink'

Doctor Who is one of the most popular BBC produced science fiction programmes. Doctor Who’s executive producer and writer Steven Moffat has revealed the original draft of the script of one of the most legendary episodes of the series titled Blink and has said that its ending is very different. Read ahead to know more.

Doctor Who: Ending of the script is very different from that of the episode

Doctor Who’s executive writer and producer Steven Moffat has unveiled the original draft of the script of the episode Blink. He has also reportedly said that the ending of the script is very different from that of the episode. Doctor Who’s Blink episode introduced the terrifying Weeping Angels. Emily Cook who is the show’s editor and producer took to Twitter to share Steven’s last thoughts on Doctor Who’s Blink episode.

According to a report by Radio Times, Steven Moffat has said in a statement that he hated the kast scene very much that he hurriedly sent in a new ending even before a note on the older one was received. He also added no one has read this version for many years. He continued that hardly anyone even has seen this version.

The episode was supposed to be titled as Sally Sparrow and The Weeping Angel. The word Blink was only mentioned a couple of times in the draft. Moffat changes the title of the episode later. The original draft also had scripted a more uncertain future of Sally and Larry. Because it was implied that there were chances that Sally could end up with a woman. Read the original script here. His fellow writer Russell T Davies was seemingly pleased with this ending and had a huge role to play in giving the episode it's title that is remembered by the Whoverse.

In the tweet, Emily Cook wrote that she is attaching Steven Moffat’s last thoughts on Doctor Who’s blink episode. He had written it a few hours before his last-ever Doctor Who read-through. “From Steven Moffat: “Here is the best thing I ever wrote about Blink. It was written a few hours before my last ever Doctor Who read through… “Right, then - Blink. What can I say, I haven’t already said. Stream of consciousness ahoy!”, was her tweet read.

“Right, then - Blink. What can I say, I haven’t already said. Stream of consciousness ahoy!”#DontBlink pic.twitter.com/kzpuCSsQAD — Emily Cook (@Emily_Rosina) October 31, 2020

The Weeping Angels in Doctor Who are one of the scariest predatory creatures in the series. They were repeatedly seen in part two of the series. They also are featured in the spin-off series titled Class.

