'The Book Club' Cast: Read To Know The Leading Ladies Who Starred In This 2018 Rom-com

Book Club is a 2018 romantic comedy film which was Bill Holderman’s directorial debut. The movie was widely loved by the audiences. The plot of the movie was unique and hilarious. It revolves around four friends who come together to read books. In one such book reading session, they start Fifty Shades Of Grey. Upon reading the book, the ladies realise what they have been missing in their lives. If one wants to know the cast of the Book Club, here is all the information about the same.

Here are all the details about the cast of Book Club

Diane Keaton as Diane

Diane Keaton played the role of a character called Diane in the film. She meets a man called Mitchell when she is flying out to visit her daughters. She connects with Mitchell really fast but she is hesitant about taking things forward with him because her husband had recently died and she hadn’t dated anyone in years.

Jane Fonda as Vivian

Jane Fonda plays the character of Vivian. Vivian owns and runs a hotel. In the course of time, she meets Arthur. Arthur is the guy whose marriage proposal she had rejected 40 years ago. Even though she enjoys being with Arthur, she does not want to take things ahead because she values her freedom very much.

Candice Bergen as Sharon Myers

Candice Bergen plays the character of Sharon Myers. Sharon is a federal judge who has divorced from her husband 15 years ago. She tries to find love via dating apps. She is one of the most interesting characters of the Book Club cast.

Mary Steenburgen as Carol Colby

Mary Steenburgen played the character of Carol Colby. Carol is married to Bruce and is really happy with him. The only vice she finds in her marriage is that Bruce refuses to have sex with her anymore.

Andy García as Mitchell

Andy García plays the character of Mitchell in the film. Mitchell is Diane’s love interest. It is for him that she sneaks out of her daughter’s house to meet him. She is one of the most interesting characters of the Book Club cast.

Don Johnson as Arthur

Don Johnson plays the character of Arthur in the film. Arthur is Vivian’s love interest. Vivian is very hesitant to move things ahead with him. He even reassures her that he really loves her, yet she does not give in.

