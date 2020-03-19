Tahira Kashyap Shows Love For Mother Via Art, Urges Fans To Protect Elderly Amid COVID-19

The novel coronavirus has resulted in the death of many globally. Strict precautionary measures have been taken to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Social distancing has been practised globally by everyone including celebrities. Recently, Tahira Kashyap was seen sharing how she is making the most of the quarantine process at home.

Taking to Instagram, Tahira Kashyap shared a beautiful painting. The diva wrote alongside how she could resemble the painting she made with her mother. Tahira Kashyap expressed her love towards her mother saying that she is one who taught her not to give up.

In such a peculiar situation, Tahira has asked fans to stay protected, especially the elderly as coronavirus affects more to people who have less immunity. She has also asked people to help those with weak immunity. Tahira Kashyap mentions how everyone should stay protected in isolation.

Have a look at Tahira Kashyap’s painting here:

Previously, Anushka Sharma was seen posting a quote that motivated people towards healing during this crisis. Social gatherings, public places have been shut. Movie releases and shootings have been kept on hold as a precautionary measure.

As of March 19, India has seen the addition of more than 160 coronavirus positive cases. There are three fatal cases that have been reported due to the deadly virus in the country. Here are a few precautionary measures suggested by WHO (World Health Organisation) that one must follow to stay protected.

