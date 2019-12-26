The Debate
Tahira Kashyap's Best Gown Looks That Are Setting The Internet On Fire; See Pics

Bollywood News

Tahira Kashyap is an Indian writer, professor, and theatre director, and has been praised immensely for her great style statements.Check out her best looks-

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tahira Kashyap

Tahira Kashyap is an Indian writer, professor, and theatre director. She is the wife of National Award-winning actor, Ayushmann Khurrana. Tahira is known for her brave and strong will, as the lady recently fought breast cancer with immense dignity. Lately, Tahira has created a fashion sensation through her official Instagram account. She has been praised immensely for her great style statements. Here are the best gown looks of Tahira Kashyap-

Tahira Kashyap’s best gown looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) on

Tahira Kashyap is seen posing in a crème colour gown. The gown is deep neck and sleeveless, with multi-coloured stripes throughout her neckline. She has accessorised her look with rings and diamond earrings. She has given her outfit the final touch by applying nude makeup and smokey-eyes.

A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) on

Tahira Kashyap has worn a metallic mermaid style single shoulder gown. She has worn black heels and a single studded earring. She has finished her look by wearing nude make-up and smokey eyes.

A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) on

Tahira Kashyap looks beautiful in this pink colour tube gown. The gown has a long whale and is frill from below the knee. Tahira has given her short hair a curly twist. She has finished her look by wearing nude make-up and smokey eyes.

Published:
