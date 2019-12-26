Tahira Kashyap's Best Gown Looks That Are Setting The Internet On Fire; See Pics

Tahira Kashyap is an Indian writer, professor, and theatre director. She is the wife of National Award-winning actor, Ayushmann Khurrana. Tahira is known for her brave and strong will, as the lady recently fought breast cancer with immense dignity. Lately, Tahira has created a fashion sensation through her official Instagram account. She has been praised immensely for her great style statements. Here are the best gown looks of Tahira Kashyap-

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Is The 'Woh' Between 'Pati' Ayushmann Khurrana And 'Patni' Tahira Kashyap

Tahira Kashyap’s best gown looks

Tahira Kashyap is seen posing in a crème colour gown. The gown is deep neck and sleeveless, with multi-coloured stripes throughout her neckline. She has accessorised her look with rings and diamond earrings. She has given her outfit the final touch by applying nude makeup and smokey-eyes.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar: Here Is A List Of Best Co-stars Khiladi Kumar Has Worked with

Tahira Kashyap has worn a metallic mermaid style single shoulder gown. She has worn black heels and a single studded earring. She has finished her look by wearing nude make-up and smokey eyes.

Also Read | 66th National Film Awards: Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal Honoured; WATCH

Tahira Kashyap looks beautiful in this pink colour tube gown. The gown has a long whale and is frill from below the knee. Tahira has given her short hair a curly twist. She has finished her look by wearing nude make-up and smokey eyes.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Reveals Her Year-end Plans With Husband

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.