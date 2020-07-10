Tahira Kashyap's Take On Her Latest Hairstyle Will Crack You Up; Check Out

Writer-director Tahira Kashyap has inspired a lot of people with the story of her battle against cancer. While she was fighting the battle against cancer she had a lot of her hair due to her treatment. But now, her hair is back and Tahira Kashyap has been experimenting with new hairstyles and she seems to be having fun doing so.

She recently took to her Instagram and shared a video where she shared her funny take on her latest hairdo and it will leave you laughing. Take a look at it here to know more.

Tahira Kashyap's new hairdo

After her treatment and getting her hair back, Tahira had sported a bob-cut and had shared that her husband Ayushmann Khurrana addressed her as actor Harish Kumar. Today on July 10, Tahira Kashyap shared a mirror self video and showed off her latest hairstyle. She named this hairstyle 'Zakir Hussain hairdo'.

In the video, she was seen sporting a black top and denim jeans. She opted for neon green shoes and a handbag too. In the video, she is seen moving her hair as the Tabla tune of Zakir Hussain's 'Waah Taj' plays. The table tune in the background of the video will only make you laugh out loud. Check out the video here:

Tahira captioned the video and wrote " Waah Taj ☕️From Harish to ustad Zakir Hussain...aage dekho hota hai kya! #childhoodmemories #tvc #tablamaestro #hairmaestro #puranazamana #chai #waahtaj #tealover #tea #indianadsmeme #indianads".

In this time lockdown, she has been inspiring people thought her social media. May it be her paintings or her nature trails on cycle she has inspired fans in this time of crisis. On June 22, Tahira Kashyap shared a post where she is seen in a full black sports outfit and white sneakers as she went out for cycling. She was also seen sporting other safety equipment in the pic. Take a look at the picture here.

​​​​​On the work front, Tahira last worked on a short film titled Pinni. This short film featured actor Neena Gupta and she was loved by fans for her performance in the film. In a statement given to media, it was also reported that she is working on a directing a feature film. The report also said that she will be releasing her fourth book titled 12 Commandments of Being a Woman.

