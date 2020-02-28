Taimur Ali Khan Assisting Parents Saif & Kareena At Work Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most adored star kids of Bollywood. Taimur Ali Khan has a massive fanbase around social media. It is also true that he is one of the favourite celebrity of photographers. His banter with the paparazzi is also loved by fans.

Taimur’s pictures go viral on the internet in no time. Recently, one such picture of Taimur Ali Khan is doing the rounds on the internet. Taimur Ali Khan is seen assisting his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in their photoshoot. He was seen looking cute in red. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan looked stylish as ever in casuals. Saif was seen wearing a camel coloured long-sleeved t-shirt that he paired it with black denim.

He completed his look with white trainers. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked elegant as she wore an emerald green top. She paired her satin top with blue comfortable bell-bottom denim. She completed her look with black open-toed high heels. The couple posed for the cameras as they held a frame in their hand. Taimur Ali Khan was seen holding a wind blower in his hands with the help of a crew member. The family looked happy as ever in this adorable behind-the-scenes picture.

Check out the picture

Taimur Ali Khan’s father Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman. The film features Saif, Tabu and debutant Alaya F and is written by Hussain Dalal, Abbas Dalal, and others. Kareena Kapoor Khan has some interesting projects under her belt now. She will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Lal Singh Chaddha. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Takht.

