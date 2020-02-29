Taimur Melts Hearts Online In Adorable Video; Deepika Says 'Steal Him', Alia Goes 'OMG'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur is very popular on social media. He is often followed around by paparazzi for photographs and videos. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were accompanied by Taimur to a commercial ad shoot. A video of him has been doing the rounds on the internet where Taimur is seen interacting with Kareena's hairstylist, Yianni Tsapatori. The video was shared by Yianni, who captioned it asking if Taimur was his new assistant or the boss.

Taimur Ali Khan's adorable video on Instagram

In the video, Taimur has a blower in his hand which he is directing towards the shoot that was going on. The kid was seen smiling and laughing in the most adorable way and giving a treat to the eyes of viewers. Watch the video below.

As soon as the video went on social media, it started getting attention from fans and celebrities alike. Actors Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt could not help but comment on how sweet and adorable Taimur Ali Khan was in the video. See the comments below.

Apart from Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, there were several other celebrities who commented on the video.

Here are few other pictures of Taimur Ali Khan:

