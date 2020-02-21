Taimur Ali Khan's Aww-dorable Mismatched Look Steals The Heart Of His Admirers; See Pic

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan is hands down one of the most famous star kids of Bollywood, who has a massive fanbase. It would also be safe to say that Taimur is paparazzi's favourite celebrity to photograph and his banter with the paps is highly admirable.

Taimur's pictures quickly go viral on social media and has everyone swooning over his cuteness. Recently, Taimur was spotted posing for the camera with his neighbour and well-known music composer Salim Merchant. However, what stole the limelight was Taimur's mismatched outfit which had social media users floored.

Taimur Ali Khan's mischievous smile and the mismatched look was adored by his fans

Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan was all smiles as he posed for the paparazzi with one of the most popular music composers of Bollywood, Salim Merchant, who always happens to be Taimur's neighbour.

Viral Bhayani took to Twitter to share a collage of them wherein Taimur is seen posing for the camera with a mischievous smile, donning a mismatched outfit. His look comprised a white printed t-shirt, green checkered shots which he paired with juttis.

As soon as the photograph was uploaded, it started making rounds on the internet with people going gaga over Taimur's look. Taimur's admirers, who lovingly call him 'Tim Tim' took to the comment section of the post to compliment his juttis.

They could not hold back but compliment his Juttis with one user commenting, "Tim ke shoes😍😍 ", while another user commented, "Punjabi jutti dali Tim tim ne😍". One more user wrote, "Aww look at those shoes💚". With so many people obsessing over Taimur's quirky style, what do you think about his mismatched look?

