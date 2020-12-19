Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi's Birthday Special; See His Best Pictures Over The Years

Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi will celebrate his birthday on December 20. He is the son of Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Taimur is one of the most photographed star kids in Bollywood. He has been surrounded by paparazzi ever since he was born, and is considered by fans as one of the cutest star kids in Bollywood who enjoys a huge fan following all over. Just as he was born, he made more news than anyone else in India after his picture broke the internet. Here are some of his most adorable photos over the years that you must check out:

Have a look at Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi's photos over these years

Taimur celebrated his first birthday in a true blue Nawabi style. It was celebrated in the palace of Pataudi. Pictures from his birthday celebration broke the internet in no time.

In one of the pictures from 2017, Taimur stole everyone’s attention with his mesmerizing eyes and red chubby face.

Being one of the most adorable children on the internet, there also happened to be a shop in Kerala that sold ‘Taimur’ dolls. In many pictures, the cute boy is seen spending time with his father, Saif and we cannot stop drooling over their pictures.

Taimur has also been spotted at the airport several times where we can see the little boy’s fashion on point. In one of his pictures, fans went gaga over Taimur's picture of him celebrating India's victory over Pakistan.

In the recent post, the star kid was seen along with Kareena and yelled ‘No Photos’ to the paps as he was getting out of the car. He was seen wearing a grey sweater and blue jeans. Tim also put on a face mask.

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot in October 2012. They were blessed with little Tim in December 2016.

