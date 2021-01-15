Taimur Ali Khan Snapped As He Feeds A Cow, Netizens Cannot Stop Gushing

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur is one of the favourites of the paparazzi. The little one also has started to them as they click his pictures. A collage of Taimur Ali Khan's photos that have surfaced online, he was seen feeding a cow. Scroll to see the pictures and how netizens have reacted to his photo.

Also read | Sanjay Dutt Salutes The Indian Army On Army Day; Shares A Throwback Pic From 'LOC Kargil'

Also read | Celina Jaitly Expresses Displeasure As Hungary Bans Adoption For Same-sex Couples

Taimur Ali Khan clicked as he feeds a cow

Recently, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani had shared a collage of Taimur Ali Khan's photos wherein he is seen feeding a cow. As the cow comes near, he is seen feeding it with help of some elders. In the pictures, he is seen wearing an orange t-shirt and a dark blue pair of shorts. He is also wearing shoes which match the colour of his outfit. Taimur was also wearing a superman mask.

Several netizens have commented on the pictures to shower their love on him. Several of them have used the heart-eye emojis and the red heart emojis to express their admiration. While some have commented by saying that Taimur looks absolutely cute. See their reactions here:

The little munchkin has several fan accounts already on Instagram. Kareena Kapoor Khan also often shares his pictures on her Instagram. He is seen drawing and playing board games in the pictures. While some times Kareena shares pictures of Taimur and Inaaya, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter, playing together. Kareena Kapoor Khan is pregnant with her second child. She is due in the month of March.

In the December episode of the show What Women Want which is hosted by Kareena, she revealed that she and Saif have not yet thought of their second baby's name. She said that they are keeping it for the last minute and then will reveal the name as a surprise. After Kareena and Saif revealed that they have named their son Taimur, a raging controversy broke out on Twitter. Netizens were unhappy that the star couple has named their child after a Turkish ruler who had invaded India. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Kareena revealed that Saif wanted to name their son as Faiz.

Also read | Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Lying To Dad Once About Going For A Film But Flying To Vegas Instead

Also read | Neil Nitin Mukesh's B'day: Remember When He Was Rumoured To Star In 'Game Of Thrones'?

Image courtesy- @kareenakapoorkhan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.