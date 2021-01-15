Sanjay Dutt Salutes The Indian Army On Army Day; Shares A Throwback Pic From 'LOC Kargil'

On January 15, 2021, Sanjay Dutt took to his official Instagram handle and shared a monochrome throwback picture featuring himself, Abhishek Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty and others. The picture seems to be captured during his shoot for his 2003 film LOC Kargil. In the picture, all the actors can be seen wearing army uniforms.

While sharing the picture, Sanjay penned a heartfelt note for the army soldiers on Army Day. He praised the soldiers for their courage, valour and sacrifices in the caption. Several other celebrities too wished the soldiers of the Indian Army on a special occasion.

Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra and others pay tribute to the Indian Army

While sharing the picture, Sanjay wrote, “Saluting the courage and bravery of our Indian Army who has always stood strong, even in the most unfavourable conditions. We, as entertainers, can only try to portray your unparalleled commitment on the screens ‘#ArmyDay’” with a praying hands emoticon. As soon as the actor posted the picture, his fans were quick enough to like it and extended their wishes for the Indian Army.

A fan commented, “All legends in one”, while another one wrote, “Jay hind”. A user wrote, “Sanju Baba love you”. Another one commented, “Super boss” with several red hearts. Several other fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Sanjay Dutt shared another picture from his film LOC Kargil. In his tweet, he paid his tribute to the soldiers of the Indian Army for their selfless sacrifice & service. Sidharth Malhotra shared a tweet and saluted the soldiers for their courage and boundless determination. He revealed that after interacting with them closely, he realized that it’s truly the most selfless profession and he can’t thank them enough for everything they do for the country.

Saluting the valour, courage & fortitude of all our soldiers on #ArmyDay. As actors, we only get the opportunity to portray them on screen, but our real heroes are the ones who protect our borders selflessly & make the ultimate sacrifice for us. A big salute to them! Jai Hind ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ pic.twitter.com/mgnLrBaamU — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) January 15, 2020

A big salute to all our soldiers for their courage, valour and boundless determination! After interacting with them closely last year I’ve realised that it’s truly the most selfless profession. We can’t thank them enough for everything they do for our countryðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³Jai Hind! #ArmyDay — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) January 15, 2020

Nimrat Kaur also extended her tribute on Twitter. She saluted the uniformed personnel who endlessly give a most precious gift, the one which is tireless selflessness. Randeep Hooda too tweeted on Twitter that to his classmates from @adgpi who is serving with valour, and Lt Ravinder Chhikara, Kirti Chakra who lay down their lives fighting for the country. He further said that where they are, should know that brothers from other mothers will not forget their "supreme sacrifice”. The actor also posted several pictures of his classmates and the Indian Army.

On #ArmyDay, saluting all the uniformed personnel who endlessly give us all a most precious gift - one that of tireless selflessness. ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) January 15, 2020

Here is to my classmates from @adgpi who serve with valour & especially to Lt Ravinder Chhikara, Kirti Chakra who laid down his life fighting for India. Ravi,wherever you are, know that your brothers from other mothers will not let the world forget your supreme sacrifice #ArmyDay pic.twitter.com/aalpBiC7vM — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) January 15, 2020

Image Source: Sanjay Dutt's Instagram

