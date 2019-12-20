Taimur Ali Khan's Adorable Moments That Have Stolen Hearts

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is reportedly one of the most popular star kids. Ever since he was born, the internet has been in love with Taimur’s photos. On a popular chat show, Saif Ali Khan even went on to reveal that Taimur’s photos are one of the most sought after in Bollywood. Here are five cute moments in which the internet fell in love with Taimur Ali Khan:

Taimur eyes the cake

At the birthday party of grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, Taimur Ali Khan was seen sitting on the shoulder of his father, Saif Ali Khan. However, what really caught people’s attention was how eagerly Taimur was looking at the cake on the table. Not just Taimur, even his cousin Inaya was also fondly looking at the chocolate cake.

Taimur taking a bite

In a recent photo from Soha Ali Khan's Instagram, Taimur Ali Khan was seen taking a big bite of ice cream. His cousin, Inaya was also leaning forward, seemingly in the hope of getting a bite maybe. Fans felt that both the kids looked adorable caught in this brother-sister moment.

Taimur's new hobby?

A picture of Taimur Ali Khan has been going viral on the social media where he can be seen engaging in a yoga session. He was also accompanied by his schoolmates in the yoga session. In the photo, Taimur was seen with his hands raised, possibly hinting that he was in the middle of a yoga posture.

