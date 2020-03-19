Taimur Ali Khan's Nanny Irked With Paps, Internet Thinks She Has A Point; Watch

When it comes to parenting duties, even celebrities are like us, in a lot of ways. With their busy schedules, they need just as much help to take care of their children as other working parents, for which, they often require the services of nannies!

Bollywood's most known parents and their children are always spotted with a nanny in tow. Perhaps, the most renowned amongst them is Taimur Ali Khan's nanny, Savitri

Taimur Ali Khan's nanny unhappy with the paps

However, in a recent video that has surfaced, Taimur's nanny looked unhappy and displeased while having the paparazzi around. Since the number of Coronavirus positive cases in India is rising day by day, seems like Taimur's caregiver is worried about him. In the video, we can hear her grumbling as she takes Taimur home, "Itna virus hai toh bhi aap..." (Despite the deadly virus you are (clicking). Watch the video below-

Previously, the caregiver was making headlines as several media reports claimed that Taimur's nanny earned a whopping Rs 1.5 Lakhs. Reacting to this, Kareena Kapoor Khan in a chat show had said, "Accha, really. How do they know that? This question should be addressed by a Ministry. There is no price for anything as long as your child is happy and safe. There is no price for that. The idea is that the child should be happy and in safe hands."

Kareena who is currently enjoying the success of her latest release 'Good Newwz' revealed her plans about the second child. In an interview with a daily tabloid, she said currently they don't plan for 'another Good News' as she and Saif are happy with their kid Taimur. They both are busy with their respective work and trying to balance their professional & personal lives at the moment.

