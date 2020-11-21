'Taimur will become an actor for sure', says Saif Ali Khan, reveals reason

For years, it has been common for members of film families to venture into the industry. While the Kapoor family has been known for its generation of actors, even Sharmila Tagore’s legacy is being carried forward by her children and grandchildren. With a lineage of actors from both his mother as well as father’s side, Taimur Ali Khan will be an actor, believes Saif Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan says Taimur will be an actor

Saif Ali Khan was speaking to his Race 2 and now Bhoot Police co-star Jacqueline Fernandez for her podcast with ‘lookalike’ vlogger Amanda Cerny. The former shared how his mother Sharmila Tagore was connected to Rabindranath Tagore and other well-known names in the world of art. The Omkara star went on to share how his mother went on to work with legendary director Satyajit Ray.

“My mother’s been doing films since she was 16. She worked with Satyajit Ray a lot, and did about four or five movies with him. She was his muse, and he thought of her as the ultimate female representation of his art,” Saif stated.

Referring to his sister Soha Ali Khan, ex-wife Amrita Singh, wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan’s venture into films, Saif did not have any doubts that his sons too will follow suit. While he has spoken about his elder son Ibrahim’s acting ambitions before, he believed little Taimur was already entertaining everyone.

“My sister is kind of in the movies, my wife, my ex-wife as well... So all of us. My daughter, my elder son wants to be an actor, and I think Taimur will be an actor for sure,” he added.

Saif's trip to Dharamshala with Kareena, Taimur

Meanwhile, Saif is currently shooting for Bhoot Police with Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor in Dharamshala. Kareena and Taimur have also accompanied them to the trip. Numerous pictures and videos from the trip have been going viral, like Taimur singing 'Happy Birthday.'

The family is set to get bigger with the star couple expecting their second child.

