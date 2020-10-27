Taish Actor Saurabh Sachdeva Heaps Praises On Producer Bejoy Nambiar And Co-stars

Saurabh Sachdeva, an actor and an acting coach as well, is best known for his role in Sacred Games. He will be now seen in the revenge drama called Taish. The Taish cast includes Jim Sarbh, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Zoa Morani. The actor spoke at length about Bejoy Nambiar, the producer of the film, before and a conversation with him before being cast for his role. Read more about what he said.

Saurabh Sachdeva's experience and what he had to say about Bejoy Nambiar

According to Saurabh, he was in a workshop with his students when he was approached. In his own words, “I got a call from Bejoy Nambiar and straight away he asked me to be the part of his next film.” Initially, the actor was a bit sceptical to play this role, but Bejoy Nambiar convinced him to do this role. “During the narration I could see his passion towards his subject and how he wanted to put it out. I was connected to the story and Bejoy made me belief that what he is narrating is what he is going to show and that got hooked me strongly”.

Initially, Saurabh was under the impression that Bejoy may not be open to new ideas. But he ultimately had a different experience. “As I started working with him, I was right that he is a serious man for his work and take it very passionately and yet he was very open for an actor to bring their own understanding towards their individual character on screen”, Saurabh added. Bejoy Nambiar apparently gave the actor a lot of room to improvise his character in Taish.

"Bejoy Nambiar knows how to get into the space of an actor and get the best out of his actor ."

On his rapport with co-stars and his working experience with Bejoy Nambiar

Saurabh believes that the Taish cast made the atmosphere “fun and energetic”. Adding about his co-stars, he says, “The whole cast was so brilliant. My favourite moment were so many but one of the most memorable was cycling with Harsh. We used to cycle for 3 to 4 hours for 3 days. And second was to know the people and experience their cultures and connecting with their lifestyle."

The actor didn’t shy away from heaping praise on Bejoy Nambiar either. Talking about his experience working with Bejoy, he said, “He knows how to get into the space of an actor and get the best out of them. I admire his passion and the way he managed his big unit and actors with is just remarkable."

The Taish release date that has been announced falls on October 29. The film will be released on the OTT platform ZEE5. Hopefully, with a talented cast such as this, the audiences will get to see some stellar acting performances.

