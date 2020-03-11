The Debate
Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Is Inspiration For How To Pose Like A Pro In Front Of The Camera

Bollywood News

From traditional to casuals, Vicky Kaushal rocks it all in his unique way. Listed below are some of Vicky's best poses to take inspiration from

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
vicky kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood today. The actor always manages to melt the hearts of his fans with his sultry looks and a warm smile. Kaushal has been a part of some pathbreaking films in Bollywood like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Masaan, Raazi, and many others. Other than being a successful actor, he is also a stylish celebrity with great fashion sense. From traditional to casual and formal looks, Vicky stuns it all in his unique way. In fact, youngsters can take a cue from his stylebook to ace their poses on Instagram. Have a look-

Also read | Vicky Kaushal Reveals He Shares A 'special Connect' With Hyderabad

Times when Vicky Kaushal posed like a pro in his pictures

Vicky Kaushal aces off-duty fashion in a green quirky jacket and stylish sunglasses. He has a nonchalant expression as he looks into the distance. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Vicky Kaushal in this all-black outfit aced his look with stylish sunglasses. He is standing amongst nature with the evening sun highlighting his features.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Vicky Kaushal is wearing a red and black jacket with a black t-shirt inside. He has posed in a manner that makes him look like he's mid-step. A casual glance away from the camera makes it appear even more candid. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Also read | Vicky Kaushal Enjoys A Meal At Home While 'Bhoot Part 1' Opens To Mixed Reactions

Vicky Kaushal looks stunning in blue. He is seen posing with stylish sunglasses and sneakers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Vicky Kaushal rocking in this black jacket and sunglasses and flaunting his posing skills with one hand folded and the other one on the face. He appears broody and lost in thought.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Vicky Kaushal stuns in this semi-formal look with a blue jacket and a white t-shirt. He is posing with one hand on the car and looking above the camera.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Vicky Kaushal seems to be flaunting his posing skills in this white kurta and with his killer looks. He is sitting in a relaxed position with one arm draped on the back of his chair.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Also read | Vicky Kaushal Spills The Beans On His Cute Fan Moment With Hrithik Roshan

Also read | Vicky Kaushal Resumed Shooting For 'Bhoot Part One' Despite Getting 13 Stitches

 

 

First Published:
