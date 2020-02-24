Vicky Kaushal Reveals He Shares A 'special Connect' With Hyderabad

After roaming about the country for his promotional events for a recent release, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, Vicky Kaushal revealed that he is in love with Hyderabad. The film released on February 21, 2020, and is part one of Dharma Production’s first venture into the horror genre. Vicky Kaushal mentioned in an interview that out of all the cities he’s been during promotions, he shares a special connection with Hyderabad.

Why Vicky loves Hyderabad

When in Hyderabad, Vicky Kaushal revealed in an interview that he used to visit the city regularly before his acting career blew up. He performed in theatres across the city and his visits were always memorable. He also added in the interview that, there were some naughty kids in the audience back in the days, who would not understand the play and enjoy when there was a break. As he essayed the role of a dad in the film, which is a first for Kaushal, he revealed that his position is similar to the ones like the parent of those kids.

In the interview, Vicky further added that he had the opportunity to visit Charminar for the very first time. Apparently, he was very enthralled with the visit and could not stop gazing at the wonderful architecture. However, Vicky was disappointed about the fact that he couldn’t trail the monument. So he wants to make a second trip for the same. Vicky Kaushal loved the warm welcome by the people of Hyderabad.

Vicky Kaushal was excited about his leap into the horror-thriller genre. He also revealed that when he first got the call about the film, he was not aware that the film was in the horror genre. In the interview, he also mentioned that he was excited throughout the narration and gave his best.

