Alia Bhatt To Sonam Kapoor; Take Cues From Actors To Make A Statement In Junk Jewellery

Junk jewellery has its own charm as it can be paired with everything and anything. These pieces of jewellery are available in all shapes and sizes. One can pair them with saree, suit, denim and even shorts. Whether you want to add a quirk in your styling or make a stunning appearance, there is everything possible with junk jewellery. Many celebs also love to make stunning appearances in junk jewellery. Take a look at five celeb-inspired looks to make a statement in junk jewellery.

Alia Bhatt

Raazi actor Alia Bhatt has always impressed with her gorgeous sartorial choices. Mostly the actor is seen without any piece of jewellery, and whenever she wears, it always grabs attention. Looking at Alia's pictures, one can surely say she loves over-sized earrings. Like Alia, one can pair over-sized earrings with a saree or with an Indo-Western dress.

Rakul Preet Singh

De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh is a junk jewellery lover, and her Instagram pictures are proof. The actor once paired a stunning white and grey striped trendy saree with stunning junk handcuffs, which caught everyone's attention. Rakul opted for simple junk silver earrings and looked gorgeous in them.

Rashmika Mandanna

Geetha Govindam actor Rashmika Mandanna once paired her saree with stunning junk pieces, and they were looking all amazing. Be it over-sized neckpiece, or cool choker, nose pin or earrings, the actor had it all and looked mesmerising. Many of her fans loved Rashmika's statement look in junk jewellery.

Sara Ali Khan

Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan is an epitome of elegance and grace. Whenever the actor is seen dressed in traditional wear, her jewellery has always caught her fans' attention. If one wants to keep the look simple and glam, Sara surely knows how to style this look. Pairing an all-white suit with some stunning oxidized earrings and bangles is the way to achieve this look effortlessly.

Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor is a true-blue fashionista. Be it stunning evening gowns or casual outfits, the Veere Di Wedding actor always manages to look functional and chic. Sonam Kapoor once paired her all-white floor-length dress with gold junk jewellery, and the two contrasted stunningly.

