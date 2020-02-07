'Friends' Reunion Special In Talks, Warner Bros Make A Deal With The Show's Cast: Reports

Warner Bros has been making the headlines as the firm has reportedly finalised a deal with the cast of Friends for a special reunion, which in turn will launch the HBO MAX streaming service. Fans have been highly anticipating this moment for years now. Read on to know more about the whole story.

Warner Media nears deal with 'Friends' cast for a reunion special

In the past, there have been reports about a potential special reunion episode of Friends. Jennifer Aniston, who played one of the lead characters in the show, had hinted at this. Now reports around the same have cropped up and fans are eagerly waiting for an official confirmation.

According to various reports, it has been stated that all six members of the situational comedy show will be paid between $2.25 million and $2.5 million. The Friends lead cast included Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer.

HBO MAX has secured the rights to all the 10 seasons of Friends and is set to stream it on its OTT platform. It has been slated to go on-air on HBO MAX in April. Earlier, the series was brought back to life by Netflix and it was the second most-watched show on the platform in 2018.

For the unversed, Friends first aired back in 1994. It is created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman. The show revolved around the lives of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in New York City and are often found in a café. The tenth season of the show was launched in 2003 and contained 17 episodes. It concluded the story that began in 1994 and the last episode was aired on May 6, 2004. Even as the show was concluded, fans have been eager to see more of Friends and a spin-off show was in talks but the project did not make further progress.

