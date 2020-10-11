Take Cues From Yami Gautam On How To Make Authentic Thai Green Tea

Yami Gautam loves tea and has mentioned that in various interviews as well as Instagram post. The actor had once visited Thailand and learnt how to make Thai green tea as a restaurant, which proves her never-ending love for 'chai'. Here are some cues to take from Yami Gautam as she masters in making 'Thai green tea', watch the video below:

Yami Gautam teaches how to make 'Thai Green Tea'

Also Read: Yami Gautam's 'pawdorable' Pictures With Dogs Prove That She Is A True Dog Lover; See Pics

As mentioned in her post below, Yami Gautam had turned tea-chef for a little while at a restaurant in Thailand. Dressed in a yellow crop top and white palazzo pants, the actor looked gorgeous as she threw a denim jacket, making her outfit funky. As she began making tea, Yami Gautam mentioned how people in Thailand warm up all the cutlery before making tea, to ensure the aroma, temperature and the taste of the tea is just right.

Also Read: Yami Gautam Loves Spending Time With Her 'paww-dorable, Furry Friends"

She started making tea by pouring hot water from a kettle in small white cutlery. After pouring it inside the cutlery, she covered it with a lid and poured it in another small white pot. After transferring it in a small pot, she poured the hot water in three cups. The hot water in those three cups was then transferred to a large white bowl.

Also Read: Yami Gautam Lauds Her Team For Being 'constant Support Systems' On 'Ginny Weds Sunny' Sets

After the first round of warming up the cutlery was done, the process is supposed to be repeated, but this time with some green tea leaves. The hot water from the kettle is poured in small cutlery and green tea leaves are added to it. Cover it with a lid and leave it for 10 seconds.

The lid used to cover the cutlery is used as a filter to separate the water from the leaves. The filtered water is then transferred into cups and poured into the large white bowl, from the cups. This process should be repeated for the third time and this time the green tea is served in small cute cups. Yami Gautam, who loves tea also mentioned the various types of teas she tried, while exploring Thailand.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey And Yami Gautam's On-screen Chemistry Is Unmissable In 'Rubaru'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.