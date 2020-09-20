Yami Gautam Loves Spending Time With Her 'paww-dorable, Furry Friends"

Yami Gautam is a well-known name in the Bollywood industry. After gaining huge success in the Indian television industry, the actor made her Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor (2012), opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Yami Gautam is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Yami Gautam is one of the very active celebrities on social media. From informative posts to goofy pictures with family, fans really enjoy looking at the actor’s social media handle. Scrolling through Yami Gautam’s social media feed, it has been witnessed that Yami Gautam is a big-time dog lover and she loves to spend her time with having dogs around. Check out a few posts suggesting the same.

Yami Gautam is a big-time dog lover

The below posts show some adorably candid moments of the Vicky Donor actor with her furry friends. From Sunday selfies to 'sharing stories', these "paww-dorable" pictures of Yami Gautam with her furry friends are unmissable. Also, check out the adorable captions to her posts-

Caption- “Sunday’s are special for us 🐶”

Caption- “Can never get over this moment of pure joy and love ❤️ #petlover #happyness”

Caption- “Wonder what story we sharing 🐶 #onlyhelistenstome 🤷🏻‍♀️”

Caption- “Paw-dorable 🐾”

Caption- “❤️”

On the work front

Yami Gautam was last seen on the big-screen in Amar Kaushik’s Bala (2019), opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie also cast Bhumi Pednekar as the lead character. Reportedly, the actor is now shooting for her upcoming movie, Ginny Weds Sunny, opposite Vikrant Massey. Reports also suggest that Yami Gautam has also started the shoot for her upcoming movie, Agra Ka Daabra that also casts Ayushmann Khurrana and Taapsee Pannu as the lead characters. Yami Gautam will also be seen in Pavan Kriplani’s Bhoot Police.

Yami Gautam is also set to make her digital debut with the web-movie, A Thursday. The movie will be directed by Behzad. The movie cast Yami Gautam as the lead character of Naina Jaiswal, a smart playschool teacher who takes 16 kids in a hostage on A Thursday doing the unthinkable. The movie is bankrolled by RSVP and Blue Monkey Films, and will release in 2021 on an OTT platform.

