Yami Gautam's 'pawdorable' Pictures With Dogs Prove That She Is A True Dog Lover; See Pics

Actor Yami Gautam has often shared adorable pictures of her dogs on social media. These images are proof of Yami Gautam being a true dog lover. In 2018, the actor collaborated with WWF-India and TRAFFIC India’s Super Sniffer Programme as their Brand Ambassador. She pledged her support to the ‘Super Sniffers’ wildlife sniffer dogs trained to detect illegal wildlife products. Read ahead and take a look at Yami Gautam's love for dogs.

'Dog lover' Yami Gautam

In this Instagram post, Yami Gautam introduced her adopted pet dog, Sheru. She told her fans how she met Sheru in her hometown. Yami shared a picture of her posing with him. She wrote, "He just walked in to our house while we were basking in Winter Sun ! Super smart , affectionate & damn friendly ! In no- time he became a friend ! Ate meal , played a lot n then was ready to accompany us for an uphill trek ( which he did ) ! I told our neighbors about him ! Turned out he is nobody’ pet but the entire little town loves him & is his home 💕". Take a look at Yami Gautam's photos.

In this picture, she is lying on green grass playing with her pets. Yami Gautam can be seen with three dogs. She relaxed with them and had a stressfree expression on her face. The Bala actor wished to spend all her days relaxing and playing with her dogs. Yami Gautam's caption simply read as "If only each day was like THIS DAY 🐶❤️".

Sharing this picture on her Instagram handle, Yami Gautam wrote, "Can never get over this moment of pure joy and love ❤️ #petlover #happyness". Here, she shared a candid picture of her with two dogs. She can be seen showing off her million-dollar smile as she played with one of the dogs. This seemed like a pure joyful moment for Yami.

Here's another picture of Yami Gautam playing with her pets. While the actor posed for the camera, the dogs were seen getting goofy. The picture turned out to be cuter when one of her dogs kissed another. Yami said, "Sunday’s are special for us 🐶". Check out Yami Gautam's Instagram.

