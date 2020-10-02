October 2 To Famous Dialogues: Take The 'Drishyam' Quiz & Prove You Are An Ardent Fan

Drishyam released in 2015 and was helmed by the late director Nishikant Kamat. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran in crucial roles. Drishyam is a gripping murder mystery of a police officer’s son. The family of Ajay Devgn's character is accused of murder and crosses all borders to save them. In the film Drishyam, the police are trying to locate the body of a teenage boy, but they can't find it until the end. The film garnered heaps of praise from fans and movie buffs for its acting skills and storyline. If you think you are a true Drishyam fan, take on the quiz to find out.

What’s Vijay Salgaonkar’s (Ajay Devgn) cable network company called?

Home Cable Network Mirage Cable Network Panaji Cable Network AD Group Cable Network

Which character from the movie said this dialogue – “After all woh ek chouti fail gavar aadmi hai, kitna hoshiyar ho sakta hai?”

Meera Deshmukh Inspector Vinayak Sawant Mahesh Deshmukh Sr. PI Shrikant Prabhu

How much does Anju’s (Ishita Dutta) nature camp cost?

₹1800 ₹2000 ₹1500 ₹2200

Where does Nandini want to go on 2nd and 3rd October?

Tapovan Maharaj’s Satsang Swami Chinmaynanda’s Satsang Swami Nithyananada’s Satsang Tejomayananda’s Satsang

In which restaurant does the Salgaonkar family eat Pav Bhaji?

Ashok Restaurant Modern Family Restaurant Shree Ram Pav Bhaji Maruti Pav Bhaji

Which actor from the film said this dialogue – “Police ke pas Sirf ek hi sabut hai..Hamara Darr”

Ajay Devgn Rajat Kapoor Shriya Saran Ishita Dutta

Who essayed Ajay Devgn's character in the Tamil version of Drishyam?

Mohanlal Ajith Kumar Vijay Sethupati Vikram

Which character in the film said this dialogue – “Insaan apni family ke bina jee nahi sakta unke liye kuch bhi kar sakta hai. Phir duniya usse matlabi kahe ya khudgarz”

I.G. Meera Deshmukh Inspector Vinayak Sawant Vijay Salgaonkar Mahesh Deshmukh

Who essayed Tabu’s character in the Tamil version of Drishyam?

Meena Lakshmi Gopalaswamy Asha Sharath Nivetha Thomas

Which actor in the film essayed the role of Tabu’s husband?

Rajat Kapoor Ranvir Shorey Farhan Akhtar Amit Sadh

Answers:

Mirage Cable Network Meera Deshmukh 1800 Swami Chinmaynanda’s Satsang Ashok Restaurant Ajay Devgn Mohanlal Vijay Salgaonkar Asha Sharath Rajat Kapoor

