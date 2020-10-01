'Drishyam' Memes With 'Kal 2 October Yaad Hai Na' Dialogue Trends; See Tweets

The first Friday of October 2020 marks the birthday of Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. October 2 is celebrated every year with great pomp and show in honour of one of India's greatest freedom fighters and the date often finds a mention in many patriotic movies.

In Dhrishyam, Gandhi Jayanti was an important part of the plot and netizens are having a field day making memes out of it. Here's what this is about.

October 2, that is Gandhi Jayanti was an important trope in Ajay Devgn's movie, Dhriysham. On this date, the family visit Swami Chinmayanand's Satsang on 2nd October and lodge in a hotel later on. The next day they watch a film, have a pav bhaji lunch and return home on October 3 evening. This particular fact gets repeated for a minimum of 20 times throughout the movie while the police interrogate the family.

The story was made up by Vijay (played by Ajay Devgn) and his family to evade the crime committed by his daughter. She had accidentally killed her blackmailer and the son of a local IG policewoman. To save her from going to jail, Vijay has each member of the family repeat the story although they never went to Goa or to the Satsang. However, now it seems the dialogue has tickled the funny bones of the netizens who are making a meme fest out of this.

Here are some Driysham memes for Gandhi Jayanti 2020

It has started.



Vijay aur uski family kal Panaji gaye the, satsang me. Pav Bhaji bhi khayi thi. 3 Oct ko vapas agaye.#Drishyam has made a special connection with 2 October. — ƖㄣƖuɐɯpɹ (@rdman141) October 1, 2020

Leaving for Panjim to attend Satsang. There I will have Paav- Bhaji which will be very tasty and tomorrow I will return by Bus. @ajaydevgn #Drishyam #India #Bollywood #bestthrillers — Vishal Lohar (@vishpune) October 2, 2019

4 years since Vijay and his family went to Panaji to attend Satsang.#Drishyam #ThisDayThatYear — Samar Ahmed (@Samar612ahmed) October 1, 2019

2nd october always reminds me of two things, number 1 today is my bestfriend's birthday, 2ndly aj ajay degvan apni family ko Panjim leker gaya tha drishyam movie me. 😑 — Rabia Bro (@rabiaaaaa98) October 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Dhrishyam released in 2015 and was helmed by the late director Nishikant Kamat. It is a thriller which is based on Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) and his family. He runs a successful TV cable business in Goa. He is married to Nandini and has two daughters, Anju who reads in class 12 and Anu who reads in class six.

Things go awry for the family when a boy named Sam videos Anju changing clothes during a nature camp. He then begins to blackmail Anju with the video in return for sexual favours. When Nandini comes and begs him to stop, he conditions that Nandini has to do what Anju has been doing so long. In a moment of impulsive rage, Anju hits him with a pipe killing him accidentally. They bury his body in the backyard and Anu sees them. Later when Vijay returns, they narrate the incident to him and he makes a plan to save his family.

However, the mother of Sam, Meera who is also the IG of Goa, starts an investigation and calls the Salgaonkars for questioning. Although their alibis are strong, Meera still arrests them and start a gruelling interrogation. Anu breaks down and reveals she had seen them bury the body in the backyard. When they go to dig it out, they find nothing as Vijay had weaved other means to save his family.

