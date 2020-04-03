Tamannaah Bhatia Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane; Shares Video Of Her Childhood Photo Album

Tamannaah Bhatia on Thursday shared a video on her social media, where the actor was seen reminiscing her childhood with a string of photographs. She found the pictures while cleaning her house, which she mentioned as precious memories. Tamannaah Bhatia, who is in quarantine amid the 21-day lockdown imposed by PM Narendra Modi, is leaving no stone unturned to entertain her audience during the Coronavirus scare.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia Sends A Message Of 'keep Smiling In Testing Times' On World Happiness Day

Just the other day, Tamannaah shared some pages from her journal which she had written in 2012. In the social media post, she wrote: "Opening my heart to you and sharing some snippets from my journal, which I wrote back in the year 2012. Using this precious time to get back to journaling regularly!" Check out the video here.

Tamannaah Bhatia journaling during lockdown:

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia Walks With Her Phone's Flashlight On, Paps Alert Her; Watch Video

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Feisty As Jwala Reddy In The First Look Of 'Seetimaarr', See Pic

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tamannaah Bhatia will next be seen in Sampath Nandi's Seeti Maar. The movie, starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Tottempudi Gopichan in the lead, is touted to be a sports drama. She will be seen playing the role of a Kabaddi coach, named Jwala Reddy, in this sports drama.Her first look from the film was recently released amping up the expectations of the audiences.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia And Amala Paul Set To Make Their Digital Debut In 2020

Meanwhile, Tamannaah is awaiting the release of her long-stalled project, That Is Mahalakshmi, an official remake of Kangana Ranaut's Queen (2014). Apart from the upcomer, she also has Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, will mark the directorial debut of Nawaz's brother Shamas. Reports claim that Tamannaah will soon make her digital debut. According to reports, the actor will feature in a Tamil web series that is tentatively titled The November Story.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.