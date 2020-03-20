Tamannaah Bhatia Sends A Message Of 'keep Smiling In Testing Times' On World Happiness Day

Tamannah Bhatia seems to be trying her best to share love and happiness in these difficult times. The actor recently posted a picture of herself on her Instagram. She can be seen smiling broadly at the camera, as she shared a message of social distancing.

Here is what Tamannah posted:

Tamannah Bhatia shared a selfie on her Instagram handle. She can be seen in a white bathrobe and she has her eyes closed as she smiles widely for the camera. In the caption of the post, Tamannah wrote that a person's smile is the best makeup they can wear ever. She then added that one should smile more and spread happiness in these testing times.

She also urged her fans and followers to stay at home and practice social distancing. She then said that she is doing all the things that she mentioned. Tamannah used to the hashtag #worldhappinessday to indicate that she is sharing this message on the occasion of World Happiness Day.

Tamannah Bhatia's Instagram also had a video shared by her where she is doing some yoga exercises at her home. Bhatia shared that she is using her me-time by practising yoga. The actor can be seen wearing a dark magenta top with gym slacks. She used a quotation on yoga in her caption by Jigar Gor, calling it 'apt':

“Yoga is not about touching your toes, it’s about what you learn on the way down.”

Tamannah Bhatia was last seen in the movie Sarileru Neekevvaru alongside Mahesh Babu. She is prepping up for her next movie Seeti Maar. She will be seen alongside Bhoomika Chawla and Tottempudi Gopichand in the movie.

