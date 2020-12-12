Tamannaah Bhatia reveals actor for whom she is ready to break 'no kissing' rule

Numerous celebrities of the film industry have stuck by their decision to not kiss on screen, as kissing scenes became common in movies and web series. One of them has been Tamannaah Bhatia, who reportedly puts a no-kissing clause in her contreacts. However, the actor is ready to break that rule for Vijay Deverakonda.

Tamannaah Bhatia on bending no-kissing clause

Tamannaah Bhatia made the revelation during her recent appearance on Samantha Akkineni’s chat show Sam Jam. As seen in a promo video, the Baahubali star was asked who she would break the no-kissing rule for.

She replied, “I would like to kiss Vijay Deverakonda.” The revelation left the actor-host and the audiences excited.

Tamannaah has worked with most of the top stars across the South film industries. However, she is yet to share screen space with Vijay Deverakonda.

Interestingly, Vijay, has no such ‘no kissing’ rules as he locked lips in films like Arjun Reddy. Fans would thus be keen to see fireworks between Tamannaah and Vijay Deverakonda, if and when the casting happens.

Among the other revelations was about the duo discussing Samantha’s brother-in-law Akhil, and talking about how ‘young’ he was. Tamannaah then stated that 'age did not matter in love. '

Tamannaah Bhatia on professional front

Tamannaah Bhatia had featured in a cameo in a song from Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru this year, her only big screen appearance. She recently signed the Telugu remake of Andhadhun, when she will play the role of Tabu. She also has That is Mahalakshmi, the Tamil remake of Queen, up for release.

