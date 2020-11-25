It's Tamannaah Bhatia's 'time To Cuddle' With Her Pet As She Wraps Shoot For 1st Web Show

On November 24, 2020, Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with her pet Pebbles. She informed her fans that she surprised her family and her Yorkshire Terrier Pebbles by going home from her shoot of a Telugu web series. She further wrote that it was time to cuddle with her Pebbles. Tamannaah is a mother to a seven-year-old Yorkshire Terrier and often shares Pebbles’ adorable pictures and videos on social media.

Tamannaah Bhatia with her doggo Pebbles

In the picture, Tamannaah can be seen slaying her casual outfit and sitting on the bed with her doggo Pebbles. She wore a white t-shirt paired up with a denim jacket and black jeans. The duo posed lovingly for the camera. Tamannaah looked relaxed and happy visiting her home. Several of her fans dropped red hearts and heart-eye face emoticon. A user commented, “So beautiful” while another user wrote, “Lovely” with hearts.

This is not the first time that Tamannaah won hearts by posting Pebbles’ pictures. She often shares insights into her personal and professional life with her fans on social media. She frequently shares pictures and videos with her doggo while enjoying her time with the little fur ball. In her another post, Tamannaah shared a lovely picture hugging Pebbles and fans could not stop drooling over them. Her caption read, “You are pawfection pebbles” with heart. Her fans showered love in the comments section. A user wrote, “Your pebble is so cute”. Another user commented, “Cute doggy”. Another fan dropped “sweet” in the comment.

Tamannaah wrapped her shoot for her first Telugu web series

Tamannaah who tested positive for COVID-19 has recovered and got back to her routine soon after. She recently wrapped up her shoot for the upcoming Telugu web series named 11th Hour which is directed by Praveen Sattaru. The web series is based on the novel 8 Hours by Upendra Namburi. This will be Tamannaah’s first Telugu web series and will be soon streaming on Aha. 11th Hour is said to be a boardroom drama that happens over one night.

