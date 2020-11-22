Tamannah Bhatia Replaced Shruti Haasan In 'Oopiri'; Read Trivia

Oopiri, a Tamil-Telugu film released in 2016, was a major hit. It was a remake of the French film, The Intouchables. The Indian adaptation was going to be made in Hindi and other regional languages, but was later dropped. The South Indian remake starred the superstar, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Karthi in the lead roles, and the female lead was initially bagged by Shruti Hassan but later, as the audience knows, was played by Tamannah Bhatia. Read more about interesting facts about the film here.

Tamannaah Bhatia replaced Shruti Haasan in 'Oopiri'

Shruti Hassan and Tamannah Bhatia are both predominantly seen in a number of South Indian films. The two actors are very close friends and their friendship has often made headlines as well. In 2015, in the film Oopiri, the role portrayed by Tamannahh Bhatia was initially offered to Shruti Hassan but because of scheduling issues and other projects on her plate, Shruti had to walk out of the film, according to IMDb trivia. The role was then given to Tamannaah Bhatia as she was fluent in both the languages. Previously released Tamannaah Bhatia's films with the actor Karthi, Paiyya and Siruthai were hits and this would be the third project in which the two featured together.

According to The Deccan Chronicles, Shruti Hassan was filming for her role in the movie Yaara at the time along with 3 other projects. Yaara is a Hindi crime drama film and after 5 years of the production process, the film released in the year 2020. The film starred Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Sanjay Mishra, and Shruti Hassan.

Oopiri was produced by PVP, Prasad V. Potluri. The story of the film revolved around a multimillionaire entrepreneur named Vikramaditya, played by Nagarjuna. He is quadriplegic and needs to hire a caretaker. An unemployed youngster out on parole finds himself applying for the job and the two find a new bond of friendship along the way. The role of Seenu, the caretaker, is played by Karthi and the amazing duo shares wonderful chemistry on the screen. Keerthi is the female protagonist of the film, played by Tamannaah Bhatia. She is Vikram’s secretary in the film and the three characters and their chemistry were widely appreciated by fans and critics.

