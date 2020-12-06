Tamannaah Bhatia & Allu Arjun Acted Together For The First Time In 'Badrinath', See Trivia

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular names in the South Indian film industry. Tamannaah Bhatia's movies have been enjoyed by viewers all over the world. She has worked with various actors over the years in her movies. Tamannaah Bhatia’s diverse roles in a variety of movies have earned her praises from the audience as well as critics. She was seen in the movie Badrinath that released in 2011. Badrinath cast featured Allu Arjun and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. The movie was applauded for its action sequences and performance by the actors. However, the movie has an interesting trivia associated with between its lead pair. Here is a look at Badrinath movie trivia about Allu Arjun and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Allu Arjun paired up together for the first time in Badrinath

At the time of the release of Badrinath in 2011, both Allu Arjun and Tamannaah Bhatia were renowned actors in the South Indian film industry. Despite this fact and several movies to their credit, Badrinath was the first movie that featured Tamannaah Bhatia and Allu Arjun together on screen. In the movie, Allu Arjun played the titular role of fierce warrior Badri and Tamannaah Bhatia played his love interest Alakananda. The Telugu language action-drama was helmed by V. V. Vinayak. The movie also featured Prakash Raj, Kelly Dorji Ashwini Kalsekar, Rakesh Varre, Rao Ramesh and Pragathi in pivotal roles. The movie was a huge hit at the box office all over the world. Here is a look at some of the interesting Badrinath movie trivia.

Badrinath movie trivia

Badrinath movie is the second movie by actor Allu Arjun to have an adult rating. Allu Arjun’s first movie that was rated A was the 2010 movie Vedam. Badrinath was rated as 18+ because of graphic violence in the movie. The movie is also the first instance where Allu Arjun has played the role of a warrior. His performance was praised by the viewers and critics alike. He underwent rigorous training in Vietnam for his role of Samurai.

Tamannaah Bhatia's movies

Tamannaah Bhatia made her debut in movies at the age of 15 with the 2005 Bollywood movie Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. She also appeared in Abhijeet Sawant album song Lafzon main from the album Aapka Abhijeet in the same year before working in Tamil and Telugu films. Some of her notable works include Ayan, Paiyaa, Siruthai, Sketch, Racha, Thadaka, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, F2: Fun and Frustration and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy among others. She recently wrapped the shoot of her first Telugu web series named 11th Hour which is directed by Praveen Sattaru.

