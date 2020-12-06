Tamannaah Bhatia's Best Roles In Hindi Movies: From 'Khamoshi' To 'Entertainment'

Tamannaah Bhatia has amassed a huge fan following not only because of her south-Indian films but also because of her performances in Bollywood films as well. Tamannaah Bhatia's Hindi movies are widely loved by fans, too. Read ahead to know some of the best of Tamannaah Bhatia’s roles in Bollywood movies.

Here are some of the best roles of Tamannaah Bhatia

1. Chand Sa Roshan Chehra

This movie marked the Bollywood debut of Tamannaah. She played the character of Jiya Oberoi in the movie. The plot of the movie revolved around two childhood lovers who are separated due to unforeseeable circumstances. This is one of the best of Tamannaah Bhatia's Hindi movies.

2. Himmatwala

In this movie, Tamannaah played the character of Rekha Singh Bandookwala. She played the love interest of Ajay Devgn's character Ravi. The plot of the movie revolves around proving the innocence of a temple priest who is falsely accused of stealing money. This is one of the most entertaining of Tamannaah Bhatia's movies.

3. Entertainment

In this movie, Tamannaah played the character of Saakshi. She plays the love interest of Akshay Kumar's character Akhil. The plot of the movie revolves around an unsuccessful person who learns that his father is a wealthy diamond merchant, but all the money and property is being inherited by a dog.

4. Khamoshi

In the movie, Tamannaah played the character of Surbhi. Surbhi is a deaf and mute person. The plot of the movie revolves around how Surbhi saves her life from a killer who lands on her doorstep.

5. Tutak Tutak Tutiya

In this movie, Tamannaah plays the double character of Devi and Ruby. The plot of the movie revolves around a man who wants to marry a modern woman but is forced to marry a girl from the village-side. What shocks him is when she confesses that she wants to try her luck in the movies. This is one of the most entertaining of Tamannaah Bhatia's movies.

6. Humshakals

In this movie, Tamannaah plays the character of Shanaya. The plot of the movie revolves around two men who get wrongly admitted into a mental asylum and the doctor realises that they are sane but accidentally ens up releasing these men's lookalikes from the hospital. This is one of the most entertaining of Tamannaah Bhatia's movies.

Image courtesy- @tamannaahspeaks Instagram

