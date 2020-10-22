Tamannaah Bhatia Hints At 'something Exciting' For 'Kollywood Makkals', Fans Left Guessing

After emerging as a winner from the deadly coronavirus disease, actress Tamannaah Bhatia is taking baby steps towards returning to her normal life. Much to the surprise of the fans, Tamannaah recently treated fans with an exciting video on social which hinted about something very exciting coming down the way of Kollywood “makkals” (people). The video aroused the curiosity in fans to know more about the upcoming surprise.

Tamannaah Bhatia to share an exciting surprise with fans

The Baahubali actress took to Instagram and shared a video that showed the portraits of several South Indian prominent personalities including Kajal Aggarwal and many more stars seem to be appearing under a single roof for a new show. The actress captioned the video and wrote that the good news would be revealed on October 23 at 3 PM on the official Disney+ Hotstar VIP Instagram handle.

Going by the video, it seems that the South Indian stars are going to feature in an OTT show which might be named “Koffee with Kollywood” as the short clip ends with the page of the show of the same name. The exciting post created a buzz among the fans of Tamannaah as their shared curiosity in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “we are waiting.” Another user wrote, “Waiting for it tammu mam, the November story.” A third user inquired about the health of the actress post her COVID recovery and wrote, “I wish you to good and better for your health.” Another follower who got excited after watching the short clip, wrote, “Wow superb I am waiting.”





Tamannaah is now trying to get back to her normal routine by giving her best each day and working out daily in the morning. She even shared a video on Instagram while working out in the morning and wrote that she needs to work on getting her energy levels back by boosting it more with her exercise schedule. Apart from this, she even gave an ode to the doctors, nurses, and hospital staff who took great care of the actress in Hyderabad during her stay due to the COVID-19. She shared a series of photos with doctors, nurses, and the hospital staff through her official handle and expressed gratitude to everyone at Continental Hospital, Hyderabad after recovering from COVID-19.

(Image credit: Tamannaah Bhatia/ Instagram)

