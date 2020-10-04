Tamannah Bhatia Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Undergoing Treatment At Hyderabad Hospital

Actor Tamannah Bhatia has tested positive for coronavirus as per reports from a regional entertainment portal. The Baahubali actor contracted high fever while filming for an upcoming web series at a studio in Hyderabad. She has been admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad after her diagnosis for further treatment and speedy recovery. As per reports, the actor's condition is stable.

Earlier in August, Tamannah had shared the COVID diagnosis of both her parents on Twitter stating that they have been following all precautionary guidelines. She had also revealed that after her parents' diagnosis, she had tested negative for the virus.

Read | Tamannah Bhatia gives out some important tips through her 21-day stay fit challenge

Read | Samantha Akkineni celebrates Tamannaah's 15 years in industry, calls her 'firecracker'

On the work front

Tamannah Bhatia will be sharing screen space with Sacred Games actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the upcoming film Bole Chudiyan which is currently under production. She will also be seen as Jwala Reddy in the sports-based film Seetimaarr opposite Tollywood sensation Gopichand. Tamannah is also scheduled to lead in the comedy-drama film This is Mahalakshmi which is the Telugu remake of the 2014 Kangana Ranaut film Queen.

Read | Home Decor ideas to take from actor Tamannah Bhatia's home; see photos inside

Read | Tamannah Bhatia says people think she is 'out of work' and here's the reason

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.