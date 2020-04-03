Tamannaah Bhatia Tries Her Hand At Making Pancakes And The Result Looks Delicious; See Pic

Many celebrities are often seen posting several pictures and videos, keeping themselves busy during the lockdown. Right from self-care, fitness to recipes, celebs are trying to help their fans in all their fans as that will allow them to stay indoors and try on such things. Among these celebrities is actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who also shared a delicious recipe.

Tamannaah Bhatia recently took to her Instagram handle to share a recipe on how to make pancakes at home. The actor has gone on to share a before and after pictures and has also shared a video on how to make this delicious pancake.

In the first picture, Tamannaah Bhatia can be seen whipping some eggs in order to make the pancakes. One can also notice the ingredients she has used to make the pancake. The next two posts is a video where she is seen explaining fans about the quantity and tips on how to make the pancakes. The last picture is the final product; Tamannaah Bhatia shares the delicious looking pancakes.

Along with the post, the actor also went to write to her fans about her post. She also told her fans that she is trying to stay fit at home and at the same time indulging in some delicious meals. Check out the post below.

Fan reactions

As soon as Tamannaah Bhatia went on to share the post on her Instagram handle, fans went started to comment all things nice on the post. Looking at the comments by fans, it is quite evident that they loved Tamannaah Bhatia’s food post. Check out a few comments below.

