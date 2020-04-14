Rashami Desai Learns How To Play Guitar Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch

Rashami Desai has a humungous fan following on social media. The diva makes sure she keeps her fans updated about how she is spending her quarantine time. Rashami Desai shared a video a few days ago which is a testimony that she is using her time wisely. The Naagin 4 star is acquiring new skills amid coronavirus lockdown.

The diva is spending quality time with her family and also investing her time in learning something new. In the video shared by Rashami Desai, she can be seen learning guitar. The video has the diva sitting with her nephew on the staircase. Further on, he struggles to play the guitar despite receiving guidance from the little teacher.

Rashami Desai can be seen figuring out how the instrument works. Her nephew is seen giving her tips. Further on, Rashami attempts to play the famous ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ tune on the guitar. In the end, the video concludes with a strong message asking them to use this quarantine time making memories with their family and loved ones amid coronavirus lockdown.

The diva shared the video writing how life is short and one should not miss the opportunity to create beautiful memories. Rashami Desai has urged fans to find happiness in moments like this. The diva added how she loves learning new things and how this time is appropriate to do it. The actor asked fans to use this time learning something that they dreamt about and couldn’t pursue it because they had no time.

