Remember Kelly Rohrbach From Baywatch's C J Parker? Here's What She Is Up To Now

Baywatch movie released in 2017 and was widely loved by the audiences. The movie's cast was a star-studded affair. Its cast also included Priyanka Chopra Jonas, The Rock, Zac Efron, Jon Bass and Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach. Kelly Rohrbach shot to fame because of her performance as C J Parker in the Baywatch movie. She played the character of C J Parker which was played by Pamela Anderson in the movie. If one wants to know more about Kelly Rohrbach, this article provides all the details.

Here's what Kelly Rohrbach is up to currently

Kelly Rohrbach has worked in some of the most popular movies. Her most recent and prominent role being that C J Parker in the movie Baywatch. She was one of the lifeguards on the beach. She also was Jon Bass' character Ronnie Greenbaum's love interest. She is 30 years old and her birthday is on January 21. She often comes into the spotlight because of the gorgeous photos that she uploads on her Instagram.

The actor is not much active on Instagram. Her last post dates from two years ago. Her post was a boomerang video of her cycling. She had worn a red dress and left her hair open. She was also wearing a pair of black shades and was riding a blue bicycle. Many of her fans had reacted using the red heart and fire emojis. One fan even requested her to get back on social media. See their reactions here:

Kelly Rohrbach's net worth

The Baywatch actor has worked in many television shows and movies. She is also a renowned model. According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Kelly Rohrbach's net worth is estimated to be $2 million.

Kelly was also in a brief relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. The two dated in 2015. Later, Kelly got married to Walmart heir Steuart Walton. The couple also brought a $14 million mansion in Malibu. Some of the notable works of Kelly include The New Normal, Yellowstone, Angie Tribeca and The PET Squad Files. She also has done smaller roles in Two and a Half Men, The New Normal, Rizzoli & Isles, Broad City. She also starred in the medical drama series Rush.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image courtesy- @kellyrohrbach Instagram

