'DuckTales' To Wrap Up After Last Batch Of Episodes To Be Released In 2021; Details Here

In what comes as a piece of sad news for the fans of the DuckTales reboot show, Disney has announced that it will conclude the series after releasing one last batch of episodes. DuckTales is a reboot of the popular 1987 series that goes by the same name. It revolves around the adventurous life of Scrooge McDuck. The series premiers on Disney XD. Read ahead to know more.

DuckTales to end after one last batch of episodes

According to a report by News AV Club, Disney will release the last batch of the DuckTales episodes in 2021 and wrap the series up. The report also mentions that the production of the episodes had been stopped in September itself. The news of wrapping up the series comes abruptly after having a done deal since quite some time. The show will end with its third season.

DuckTales cast includes David Tennant, Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz, and Bobby Moynihan. David Tennant plays the character of bird Scrooge McDuck. While Pudi, Schwartz and Moynihan play the characters of his nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie Duck respectively. DuckTales cast goes on an adventure all across the globe to fight various duck-villains to bring the victory of good over evil.

Director of the series Dana Terrace is going to come out with her own animated Disney series The Owl House. The hashtag #RenewDuckTales2017 was trending on Twitter after the Drew Taylor from the Collider made the announcement on Twitter.

Disney also issued a statement saying that its creative team, which is led by Matt Youngberg has delivered fantastic storytelling with very unique characters for three seasons which comprised of a total of 75 episodes and has more than 15 shorts. This statement has confirmed that DuckTales would not be renewed for its fourth season.

I love seeing the #RenewDuckTales2017 hashtag but regretfully inform you that the show is very much done and has been done for a little while now. Not sure why Disney Channel has yet to announce this, but it’s the truth. pic.twitter.com/AAyaXUorBA — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) December 2, 2020

It has also been revealed that a spin-off series is being made on Darkwing Duck. The first two seasons of DuckTales is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. While the original 1987 series is also available for viewing on Disney Plus Hotstar. The third season premiered on April 4, 2020. While its Christmas episode was released on November 30, 2020.

