Check Out Some Of Sonalika Bhadoria's Gorgeous Pictures As She Rings Her Birthday

Sonarika Bhadoria shot to fame after role in the mythological serial Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. She played the character of Parvati in the serial. Sonarika was widely loved by the audiences for her performance in it. The actor rings in her 28th birthday on December 3. See some of the sizzling pictures of Sonarika Bhadoria.

Sonarika Bhadoria’s sizzling pics

Sonarika has amassed a vast fan following post her performance in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. Her birthday is widely anticipated by her fans. Many of her fan clubs wish the actor by making video compilations as well. Scroll below to see some of her sizzling pictures below.

In this picture of Sonarika, she is seen wearing a peach off-shoulder knitted dress. She has done subtle makeup on her face but has highlighted her eyes. Her eyes are one of the most attractive features. She is seen giving a smouldering expression to the camera. This is one of sizzling of Sonarika Bhadoria's photos.

In this picture, Sonarika is seen flaunting her long legs. The shot is taken upside down with her lying on the bed and her legs in the air. She is wearing a white shirt and giving a teasing expression. This is one of the many sizzling Sonarika Bhadoria's photos.

In this picture, she is enjoying being amidst the ocean. She is looking absolutely stunning in a black and white striped bikini and is also wearing a pair of red shades. This is one of the many sizzling Sonarika Bhadoria's photos.

In this picture, Sonarika is seen giving a back shot. She has her hands in her hair and is flaunting her backless top. She appears to be enjoying the scenery outside her window.

In this picture, Sonarika is showing off her tined legs and abdomen. She is leaning on the rocks with her hands in her hair and looking away. She is wearing a pair of faded shorts and a light pink top.

In this picture, Sonarika is seen enjoying a swimming pool. She is wearing black and white swimwear and is looking in the camera intently. She also has shared a closeup picture of her, highlighting one half of her face.

In this string of pictures and videos of Sonarika, she is donning a yellow and orange saree. She has accessorised her look with large gold hoop earrings. She is seen posing in various ways in the pictures.

Sonarika looks absolutely stunning in these next pictures. She is seen wearing a bright red off-shoulder top and a pair of dark blue jeans. She has coloured her lips in the shade bright red to add an edge to her look.

In these couple of photos, Sonarika is seen wearing a short sleeveless red dress. She is seen looking away from the camera as the picture highlights her jawline. She has accessorised her look with white feathered earrings.

In this picture, Sonarika is posing with her eyes closed and both her hands in her hair. She has put on shiny makeup and highlighted her lips in the pink shade. This picture brings into focus her facial features.

Image courtesy- @bsonarika Instagram

