Tamannaah Bhatia's Parents Test Positive For COVID-19; Actor Tests Negative

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia recently took to Instagram to share that her parents have tested positive for COVID-19. The actor put up a note talking about the condition of her parents. She mentioned that her parents were showing symptoms of COVID-19 over the weekend and therefore they underwent tests. Tamannaah Bhatia also shared that unfortunately, her parents have tested positive for COVID-19.

She further informed that the authorities have been updated about her parents’ condition and the family is taking all precautionary measures. Her note further stated that she also underwent COVID-19 test along with her other family members and staff. The actor informed that they have tested negative of COVID-19. Tamannaah Bhatia ended her note saying, “By the Grace of God they are coping well and all your prayers and blessing will put them on the road to recovery.”

Tamannaah Bhatia's fans and celebrity friends wished for speedy recovery and good health of her parents in the comment section of the post. Actors like Esha Gupta and Priyamavada also send in their wishes for Tamannaah Bhatia's family. Esha Gupta wrote, "Prayers and love to uncle n aunty. Stay positive tam.. sending love♥ï¸ðŸ¤—ðŸ™ðŸ½". Tamannaah Bhatia's fans also poured in wishes for the actor and told her to stay calm. Take a look at how fans and friends supported Tamannaah Bhatia.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata's Sachin Tyagi and others test positive for COVID-19

According to a recent report by SpotBoye, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Sachin Tyagi has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. According to the report, some other cast members of the show have also tested positive for coronavirus. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s shoot has reportedly come to a halt.

The shoot of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai reportedly went on till 10 a.m. but came to a halt since Tyagi and other crew members tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Sachin Tyagi reportedly had a fever and hence decided to get tested for the COVID-19 virus. He received his test results on August 22. According to reports, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's crew members got themselves tested for the COVID-19 virus since they were showing symptoms. The crew members recently received their test reports, and it was found that some of them have tested positive for the virus.

