Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals Fitness Mantra, Says 'it Is Not Just Physical, But Mental Too'

Tamannaah Bhatia recently spoke about fitness and how she managed to be consistent at her workout routine even after being confined in her house. In a recent chat show, Tamannaah Bhatia said that she started taking care of her fitness when she became an actor. However, it soon became a part of her life added the actor.

Talking about her fitness routine in the time of nationwide lockdown, she said that when the lockdown started in March, she had no fitness equipment. She continued that she used her imagination to workout at home using common household objects. Calling fitness a part of her daily life, Tamaannah Bhatia said that it is a psychological thing for her that fitness makes her feel good. She added that she likes to keep experimenting with her workouts.

Furthermore, Tamaannah Bhatia said that she loves yoga, running and lifting weights, amongst others. She stated that fitness and health are not just physical, it has to be mental also. The actor added that one should be compassionate with themselves and go easy on oneself. During quarantine, she also found healthy ways to make her favourite dishes, mentioned Tammannah. Talking about her diet during the lockdown, she said that she used to substitute sugar in her food with honey, not only because it is healthier but because it tastes amazing. Tamannah Bhatia explained that she used to add honey to amla juice or green tea to help with her immunity.

Tamannah Bhatia also revealed her fitness mantra. She said she has always been an early riser. She added that while she is usually sleep deprived because of work, however, she tries to catch eight hours of sleep every day. She mentioned that the most important thing is to keep a regular sleep schedule.

From the inception of the lockdown, Tamannaah Bhatia has flooded her Instagram with positive posts. In some, she is even talking about haircare routines or doing a headstand etc. On the work front, Tamannaah has an interesting set of projects in the pipeline like Seetimaarr opposite Gopichand, a sports drama. Then she is all set to appear in Bole Chudiyan with Nawazuddin Siddique. The film is helmed by Nawaz's brother, Nawab Siddiqui.

