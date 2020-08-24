Tamannaah Bhatia's Telugu Remake Of 'Love Mocktail' Get A New Title; Read Details

The popular Kannada film Love Mocktail is all set to get a Telugu remake. This remake was announced sometime in July of 2020 but a title for the remake was not shared. Moreover, this upcoming remake of Love Mocktail is also going to star massive Telugu actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Satyadev Kanchara in the lead roles. A new name for the Love Mocktail Telugu remake has now been announced by the makers of the film.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Love Mocktail Telugu remake gets a new title

The upcoming Love Mocktail remake has now been titled Gurthunda Seethakalam. The movie will be directed by Telugu filmmaker Nagashekar. Love Mocktail became a hit Kannada film and had the caption 'Where there is love, there is life'. Both Love Mocktail and its Telugu remake Gurthunda Seethakalam are loosely based on the Tamil movie 96.

The remake will star Tamannaah Bhatia and Satyadev Kanchara as the female and male romantic leads respectively. According to entertainment portal Zoomtventertainment, the makers of the movie revealed that the audio rights for Gurthunda Seethakalam sold for around Rs 75 Lakhs. The makers also considered the movie's audio sales a huge achievement, as they had not even released the product in theatres yet.

Meanwhile, Kala Bhairava, the son of popular South Indian musician MM Keeravan, is composing the music for Tamannaah Bhatia's Gurthunda Seethakalam. The upcoming movie is produced by Nagashekar Movies and is set to release sometime next year. Satya Hegde will be responsible for the cinematography for Love Mocktail's Telugu remake.

Love Mocktail was directed by Krishna and also starred him as the male lead. Milana Nagaraj played the role of the female romantic lead in Love Mocktail. The movie released on January 31, 2020, and became a cult hit despite the lack of marketing.

Both fans and critics enjoyed the movie and gave it positive reviews. Meanwhile, actor Tamannaah Bhatia is also set to star in the movie Seetimaar. This movie is a sports action film that stars Gopichand as the main lead while Tamannaah Bhatia plays the female lead. Seetimaarr is directed by Sampath Nandi.

