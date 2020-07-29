Tamannaah Bhatia Soaks In Waterfall In A Beautiful Throwback Photo; See Pic

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia shared a throwback photo of herself on social media the previous day. She took to her official Instagram handle and posted a snap on the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day. It features Tamannaah Bhatia, who is visible rejoicing under a waterfall. Check out the South Indian actor’s photo on the platform:

Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates World Nature Conservation Day

Tamannaah Bhatia recently took to her official Instagram account and shared a photo on Tuesday. It features the actor drenched in freshwater splashing from a waterfall. She is sitting comfortably in the lap of rocks in this candid picture.

Tamannaah Bhatia wished her fans and followers on the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day through the Instagram post. The South Indian star has donned an all-black outfit as she lies on rocks. She has left her long hair open and is smiling through the capture.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram caption

In the caption accompanying her Instagram post, Tamannaah Bhatia has stressed on the importance of acquainting with nature. She explains how it provides a 'better connection than a Wi-fi'. The South Indian star also advised her fans, and everyone to 'surrender themselves to nature' and wished them World Nature Conservation Day.

She wrote, “Eventually the human spirit seeks places not rearranged by the human race. A world devoid of Wi-Fi but with a promise of a better connection. In every acquaintance with nature, one receives far more than one expects as she is selfless, unconditional and limitless. Surrender to nature and discover the fulfilment of every necessity. This #WorldNatureConservationDay let’s pledge to take care of nature as much as she takes care of usðŸŒ±”. Check out the actor’s post on social media:

Comments on Tamannaah Bhatia’s waterfall post

Tamannaah Bhatia’s social media post garnered a positive response from her fans and followers on the photo-sharing platform. While many of them wrote appreciative comments, others dropped vivid emoticons like heart-eyed, fire, claps, hearts, and sparkles. So, we have shared a few comments for you to check out:

