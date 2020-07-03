Tamannaah Bhatia On Resuming Work: 'Lockdown Has Lifted, But Corona Hasn't Disappeared'

Recently, actor Tamannaah Bhatia opened up about resuming the shooting amid the pandemic while talking to a leading news portal. Giving an insight into her post-lockdown shoot plans, Tamannaah Bhatia asserted that she does not see anything happening for 'at least a couple of months'. She also talked about how the nationwide-lockdown gave break to her as she was working most part of her life.

Tamannaah on resuming work and learnings from lockdown

Talking about going to the sets of her projects, Tamannaah Bhatia said that the lockdown has lifted but Coronavirus has not disappeared yet. She added that considering the kind of films she does, she will take time to get back to the sets. Interestingly, two of her projects, a Telugu sports-drama with Gopichand and a Tamil show, have been grounded, as per the media reports.

As the conversation moved ahead, the Entertainment actor also shared what she was up to during the nation-wide lockdown. The actor revealed she found solace in Bhagavat Gita and Durga scriptures. She also added that her mother has helped her to understand and realise that it is important to go back to roots. The scriptures have influenced the lifestyle of Tamannaah as she has also changed the pace of her life, including the way she eats her food nowadays.

Apart from her quarantine diaries, the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor also spilled the beans around her upcoming Bollywood project, Bole Chudiya, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. While mentioning about Nawaz's previous intense projects, Tamannaah stated that their film will be a humourous love story set against a rural backdrop. Bhatia also admitted that she always wanted to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Apart from Bollywood films, she has numerous blockbusters from south movies in her repertoire. Elaborating about the same, the 30-year-old actor insisted that the language is not a barrier for her as she uses it as a medium to express her creativity. Giving a special mention to her pan-India project, Baahubali, she stated that she realised that all the actors represent Indian cinema and do not need to differentiate between regions. She concluded saying that 'unification' can make film fraternity stronger.

