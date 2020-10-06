Tamannaah Bhatia Discharged After Contracting COVID-19, To Stay In Isolation

After a couple of reports stating that actor Tamannaah Bhatia has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the actor took to her social media handle and shared health updates with her 11.4M Instagram followers. While confirming that she tested COVID-19 positive, Tamannaah informed that after being admitted to a private hospital for a week, she has been discharged. In a brief note, shared on October 5, Tamannaah asserted that it was "a strenuous week".

While calling herself an optimistic, the Baahubali actor stated that she will recover fully from the health peril. The actor also informed her fans how she contracted the virus even after following all the safety measures on the set. Later, before signing off, Bhatia shared that she is advised to self-isolate. Scroll down to take a look at Tamannaah Bhatia's recent Instagram post for her health update.

Tamannaah Bhatia's health update:

Within a day, the health update post of Bhatia managed to bag more than 177k double-taps along with thousands of wishes for a speedy recovery. Her friends, industry peers and fans extended well wishes for the actor. Dulquer Salmaan, Esha Gupta and Prasanna, are a few to name who showered love on Bhatia. On the other side, a fan wrote, "So happy to hear this from you tam. â™¡ You'll be completely alright" while another asserted, "Get well soon tammy, lots of love".

Tamannaah Bhatia's family tested COVID-19 positive

On the other side, it has been only a month since the Entertainment actor revealed that her father Santosh Bhatia and mother Rajani Bhatia were also tested positive for COVID-19. On August 26, Tamannaah shared the update and wrote: "My parents were showing mild Covid-19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines."

Talking about the professional front, the 30-year-old actor is waiting to resume the shoot of her upcoming Telugu film, Seetimaarr. The upcoming sports action-drama will feature Gopichand in the lead role. Meanwhile, she will also share the screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for an upcoming Hindi film, Bole Chudiyan.

