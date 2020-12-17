Tamannaah-Varun start 'F2' sequel aka 'F3' with Mahurat shot, say 'madness begins again'

One of the highlights of Venkatesh’s birthday, celebrated recently, had been the announcement of the sequel of F2: Fun and Frustration. Days later, the Telugu film has already gone on floors. The Mahurat shot of the movie was held recently with Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Tej.

F2 gang is back for F3

Tamannaah Bhatia dazzled in traditional wear as she made an appearance at the Mahurat ceremony of the movie. She was accompanied by her co-star Varun Tej, who looked dappper in casual attire. The Mahurat shot was given by veteran producer Allu Arvind, also father of Tollywood star Allu Arjun. Tamannaah exulted over the ‘F2 gang coming back.’

She also shared that the sequel will be titled F3.

Varun Tej also shared pictures, one which also included director Anil Ravipudi and producer Dil Raju. He wrote ‘madness begins again’.

The movie also stars Mehreen Pirzaada, who was paired opposite Varun Tej, while Tamannaah was paired opposite Venkatesh.

On Venkatesh’s birthday on December 13, the makers had shared a poster where they were dressed in their stylish avatars having their eyes on money.

F3 will again have music was Devi Sri Prasad.

F2

F2: Fun and Frustration had released on January 12, 2019. The film was was a comedy that revolved the chaos over the relationships between Venkatesh-Tamannaah and Varun-Mehreen’s characters, and was a success at the box office. It has also been dubbed in Hindi.

