Venkatesh Daggubati And Varun Tej Are 'back With A Lot More Fun' In F2 Sequel

The combination of Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej Konidela had worked quite well to the audience’s liking in F2. Their fans were thrilled to learn asbout the return of this pair in the sequel to F2, which would be called F3. In a further delight for all the fans, a video has been shared that reveals more details of the movie on the occasion of the birthday of Venkatesh Daggubati. Have a glimpse at the shared video and more details about the upcoming sequel of F2.

A rewind video of F2 shared on the birthday of Venkatesh Daggubati, fans excited

Director Anil Ravipudi has shared a video which was a rewind of F2 and shared a few details on the upcoming sequel of the movie as well, on the occasion of Venkatesh’s birthday. The tweet tagged all the major actors of the F2 cast, including Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej Konidela, Tamannah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzaada, saying that the actors will be back to entertain the audience again in the upcoming sequel. The video shared a few scenes from the film and put a light on the awards that the film had won.

After showing a few highlights of the film, the end of the video revealed that the shooting of the sequel would begin soon. Varun Tej Konidela shared a poster of F3 and wrote, “We are back with a lot more fun”. His fans immediately filled the replies with their love and wishes. They wished Varun luck for their upcoming film, and some even wished Venkatesh on his birthday. Many replied saying that they are in wait for the release of this movie. While more announcements are yet to be made about the production of this film, this video seemed to be enough to generate excitement among fans.

F2 was both written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, and the comedy film received a lot of success and popularity among the audience. It also managed to get huge success at the box office, with the comic pair of Venkatesh and Varun Tej getting a great critical response. The film was released last year, and the sequel of the film is quite likely to begin in the coming year.

