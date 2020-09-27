Tamannah Bhatia Gives Out Some Important Tips Through Her 21-day Stay Fit Challenge

Actor Tamannah Bhatia has been making the most of her time during the lockdown. After spending a few days at home, the actor decided to take up a 21-day challenge to bring a change in her lifestyle. She initially started by working out and making a few changes in her eating habits. Tamannah Bhatia also shared some important tips you need to take cues from, for the 21-day stay fit challenge.

Cues to take from Tamannah Bhatia's 21-day challenge

Drink Enough water

Tamannah Bhatia started her 21-day stay fit challenge in the most positive way possible. She started off saying that she needed to focus on her health and the lockdown only motivated her to do so. The actor started her 21-day challenge with tiny little things. She said that ever since the lockdown started, the actor had been eating everything she wanted and her sleep cycle had also changed.

The actor started with cooling down her system. In a bottle of water, she added some sabja seeds which are a traditional way of keeping the body cool. This is one of the most important things to do when it comes to living a healthy lifestyle, is to consume as much water as one can.

Healthy-hearty breakfast

Another important thing that we learnt from Tamannah Bhatia's stay fit challenge is to eat a healthy and hearty breakfast. She shared that she loves indulging in yummy food and often cooks some delicious and healthy dishes, by substituting a few ingredients. Tamannah Bhatia made healthy french toast and pancakes for breakfast. She added bananas and a lot of nuts to her diet, which are packed with nutrients and are quite healthy.

Workout

Another tip to take from Tamannah Bhatia in order to follow the stay fit challenge is to work out regularly. For the actor, working out digitally was a challenge, but she found out a way to stick to her routine. The actor who was being trained by her trainer digitally found it difficult to place her phone but found out a way to place it, using an empty tissue box.

Stay Positive

One of the most important tips Tamannah Bhatia shared and followed throughout her 21-day stay fit challenge is to stay positive. Along with working out, she also practised yoga to stay positive and calm. On some days she would just spend her day doing nothing. The actor also decluttered some shelves in her home and found out some precious pictures from childhood.

