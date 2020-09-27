Home Decor Ideas To Take From Actor Tamannah Bhatia's Home; See Photos Inside

Fans tend to take a lot of inspirations from our celebrities when it comes to outfits or shoes or their hairstyle. Amid the lockdown, many of our celebrities have been working from home and giving a sneak peek into their luxurious abodes through social media updates. Actor Tamannah Bhatia has also been sharing a lot of videos from her home which gives a glimpse of her home decor. Take a look at some inspiring home decor ideas from Tamannah Bhatia's home.

A sneak peak into Tamannah Bhatia's home decor

Couch & Coffee table

One of the most important things to keep when it comes to home decor is the couch and the coffee table. Tamannah Bhatia opted for a brown coloured couch, in her living room. To match it, she went for dark brown cushions. Along with the couch, the actor opted for a glass coffee table. The contrasting colours of the couch and the cushions made the living room look elegant, and the glass coffee table only added more style to it.

Modular Kitchen

Another home décor inspiration to take from Tamannah Bhatia’s home is her modular kitchen. She has a white modular kitchen with a marble floor. She also has a table right in the middle of her kitchen made of black marble, contrasting the shining white kitchen.

Dressing table

Tamannah Bhatia had also given a glimpse of her room and her dressing table in one of her posts on Instagram. The actor has a large mirror and a dressing table where she has placed all of her makeup essentials. To make it look less messy, she has drawers to keep all the extra stuff off-the-table. To match the décor, the actor owns a cute bean bag, which she placed in front of her dressing table.

Murals

Another home decor ideas to take from Tamannah Bhatia's home is the painting in her drawing room. Right in front of the dining table, the actor has a large painting of Buddha, which seems to have a calming effect. You can place such paintings either in the living room or your drawing room to make it look classy.

