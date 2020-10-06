Tamilrockers Leaks Tamil Movie 'Ka Pae Ranasingam' Starring Vijay Sethupathi For Download

India is one of the countries where the digital piracy of content is one of the major problems in front of the entertainment industry. Several big-budget movies get leaked online within hours of its release. Tamilrockers are one such illegal website which is involved in piracy of several web series and movies.

In the past, the website has leaked several big movies and TV shows illegally on its notorious website. Tamilrockers has struck again by leaking the Tamil movie Ka Pae Ranasingam. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Ka Pae Ranasingam movie download made available on the illegal website Tamilrockers

Ka Pae Ranasingam released on the pay per view channel Zeeplex on October 2, 2020. Within hours of its official release, Tamilrockers has made the Ka Pae Ranasingam movie download available on its ill-famed website. Users all over the world can now do Ka Pae Ranasingam movie download for free. This Ka Pae Ranasingam full movie download on Tamilrockers has surely caused a huge loss to the makers of the film. However, people are advised to not do Ka Pae Ranasingam full movie download from the illegal website Tamilrockers.

To watch the movie, one should go to the pay per view channel Zeeplex and watch the movie after paying the amount. The movie is then available for a limited time to stream for the viewer. Ka Pae Ranasingam is one of the first Tamil movies to have released as per the pay per view model. However, this leaking by Tamilrockers within hours of its official release has left the makers with a huge monetary and viewership loss.

Also Read | TamilRockers Leaks Director Bala's Uncut Original Version Of 'Varmaa'

Also Read | Tamilrockers Leaks 'London Confidential' Download Link Merely Hours After Its Release

About Ka Pae Ranasingam

Ka Pae Ranasingam is a Tamil language political drama movie. The movie features Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles. It is helmed by P. Virumaandi in his directorial debut. Although the movie is shot in Tamil, it has been dubbed in other Indian languages too. The plot of Ka Pae Ranasingam revolves around a tale of a village and its people who are against the industrialization. Here is a look at the Ka Pae Ranasingam teaser.

Also Read | Tamilrockers Release Another Tamil Movie 'LockUp' Before Its OTT Release

Also Read | Tamilrockers Leaks Kannada Comedy 'French Biryani' A Day After Its Release

Government against online piracy

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying and working firmly to restraint and curb down the piracy trend in the country. However, sites such as Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers and Movierulz have had a track record of releasing films illegally on their websites. The piracy issue is also growing fast due to the increased usage of torrents. Torrents create a significant source of piracy which helps people worldwide to download and watch pirated versions of games, software, films, television series, songs, and much more.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

Image Credits: A still from the Alagiya Sirukki lyrical video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.